One In Custody Following Barricade At Vacant Home In Montgomery County: Park Police

Shortly after 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, officers were called to the 5300 block of Willard Avenue in Bethesda to investigate a burglary at a vacant home that was located on park property.

According to Maryland-National Park Police in Montgomery County, responding officers found a suspect inside armed with a knife, and he barricaded himself inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

More information is expected to be released.

