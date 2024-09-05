Mostly Cloudy 78°

One In Custody Following Barricade At Vacant Home In Montgomery County: Park Police

One suspect has been taken into custody without further incident following a standoff with police at a Montgomery County building, police say.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department
Shortly after 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, officers were called to the 5300 block of Willard Avenue in Bethesda to investigate a burglary at a vacant home that was located on park property. 

According to Maryland-National Park Police in Montgomery County, responding officers found a suspect inside armed with a knife, and he barricaded himself inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

More information is expected to be released.

