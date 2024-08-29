Woman Charged With DUI Months After Causing 23-Vehicle Pile-Up On Bay Bridge: Mdta Police

Chester resident Gwendolyn Persina has been identified as the reckless driver in a blue Honda Civic who was allegedly speeding, struck another vehicle, and caused the crash that wreaked havoc for some travelers in January.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 in Queen Anne's County, MDTA Police officers assigned to the Bay Bridge detachment along the westbound lanes, where there was a crash involving nearly two dozen drivers.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries, while 11 others were taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of various injuries.

The crash temporarily shut down the bridge on the day of the crash.

"At this point in the investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit investigators believe a blue 2018 Honda Civic sedan was being driven at high speeds and erratically prior to the crash and may have contributed to the crash," police said following the crash, noting at the time that it could be months before the investigation reaches its conclusion.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, more than seven months later, authorities announced that Persina was charged with:

Driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol;

Driving with a suspended license;

Causing life threatening injuries by driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and other offenses.

MDTA Police officers and deputies from the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff took her into custody and transported her to the Detention Center.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.