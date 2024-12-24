Prohibited Firearm Owner Arrested With Nearly Kilo Of Coke, Pot At Annapolis Hotel: Police

Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department's Southern District responded to a disturbance at the hotel on Riva Road around 6:25 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.

Police said the suspect was found in possession of a 9mm Glock 26 handgun loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

A search of the hotel room also revealed:

Approximately 44 grams of suspected cocaine;

Approximately 853 grams of suspected marijuana;

A digital scale;

A grinder.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with multiple firearm and drug-related offenses.

