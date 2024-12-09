Officers Accused Of Misconduct Following Deadly Police Pursuit In Anne Arundel County: AG

Officer Eddie Vasquez, 29, and Cpl. Kieran Schnell, 27, face charges of misconduct in office in connection with the Dec. 7, 2023, incident, according to a press release issued on Dec. 9 announcing that Vasquez has been charged with one count of misconduct, while Schnell faces two counts.

The pursuit occurred around midnight on Fort Smallwood Road near Curtis Bay, where Vasquez and Schnell allegedly pursued a white Infiniti sedan for several miles at speeds exceeding 100 mph without activating lights or sirens, notifying dispatch, or obtaining authorization.

According to the AG's office, the pursuit ended in a crash at Fort Smallwood Road and Bar Harbor Road, killing 22-year-old passenger Damione Gardner and injuring the driver, who was later treated and released.

Following the crash, the officers reportedly made "factual misrepresentations and material omissions" about their involvement and concealed the pursuit, the Attorney General's Office said.

Attorney General Brown emphasized the importance of accountability, saying:

"When police officers are untruthful during an investigation, they not only break the law, but they also undermine the principles of honesty and integrity that are the foundation of all law enforcement’s efforts to protect the public."

The Independent Investigations Division, working with Maryland State Police, took over the case after Anne Arundel Police uncovered evidence implicating their officers, officials said. The charges are pending in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

Both officers remain presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The officer's indictment can be found here. Schnell's indictment can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.