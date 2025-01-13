Father Accused Of Busting Into Annapolis Home, Stabbing Child's Mother In Late-Night Fight: PD

It all went down shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in Annapolis, where officers responded to a reported stabbing.

When police got there, they spotted the suspect’s car speeding away from the scene, sparking a pursuit, officials said.

The victim told officers that her child’s father broke into her home by cutting the screen on a window, then once inside, things got violent.

She claimed he cut her finger with a knife, slashed her tires, swiped her Ring camera, and fled into the night, according to investigators.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, who faces a slew of charges, including first- and second-degree assault, burglary, reckless endangerment, and theft, police said.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, officials noted.

No details about the suspect have been released by police.

Detectives are still on the hunt for the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.