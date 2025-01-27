Support is swelling for the loved ones of Adelphi resident Sindy Fuentes Rojas, 40, who was identified by investigators as the person killed in a crash early on Jan. 26.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, Fuentes Rojas was heading east in the 8000 block of Muirkirk Road when she lost control and struck a tree.

The reasons behind the wreck remain under investigation a day later.

Following her death, a family friend set up a GoFundMe campaign for the family to help offset funeral costs.

"Her mother Carmen Rojas asks for your help to cover the funeral expenses of her only daughter," organizers wrote. "Any donation would be of great help."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

