These Maryland, Virginia Staples Rank Among America's Favorite Christmas Dishes: New Report

Fabuwood surveyed thousands of Americans in advance of the holiday season kicking into high gear, with Maryland's crab cakes and sweet potato pie making the list that was topped by New York cheesecake and prime rib out of Idaho.

However, it was a dish out of Virginia that topped the list out of the DMV region, with Virginia's baked mac and cheese coming in at 7th overall and cracking the top 10.

"This creamy and indulgent dish from Virginia is beloved for its soul-warming richness," according to the survey.

"Combining multiple cheeses and a golden, baked crust, it’s a comforting side that’s hard to resist, appealing to mac and cheese lovers from coast to coast."

Coming in at number 26 of the 100 "most popular Christmas foods," researchers said that they "are a classic appetizer for holiday celebrations, (bringing) a taste of the Chesapeake Bay to tables when paired with tartar sauce and lemon.

Sweet potato pie was further down the list, landing in 37th place, with the writers musing that "Maryland embraces sweet potato pie for its holiday celebrations.

"The creamy filling, spiced to perfection, makes this dessert an enduring family favorite."

The top 10 holiday items, according to the survey:

1. New York cheesecake;

2. Idaho prime rib;

3. Texas-style BBQ brisket;

4. Kentucky's bourbon-glazed ham;

5. Vermont's maple-glazed ham;

6. Washington's apple pie;

7. Virginia's southern baked macaroni and cheese;

8. Alaska snow crab legs;

9. Wisconsin's honey-glazed ham.

10. Nevada's bone-in ribeye steak.

Virginia's gingerbread cake with lemon glaze also made the list at number 49.

