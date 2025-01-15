Aberdeen Homeowner’s Heroic Attempt To Stop Blaze Falls Short: Fire Marshal

The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, on the rear porch of a one-story home in the 600 block of Edmund Street in Aberdeen, officials said.

Investigators say that the homeowners spotted an orange glow through their bedroom window, setting off an unfortunate chain of events.

Rushing to the porch, they found a chair fully engulfed in flames, prompting one homeowner to grab a fire extinguisher and told his family—two adults and four kids—to evacuate while he attempted to battle the blaze himself.

The flames spread faster than he could contain them.

Within minutes, more than two dozen firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department and neighboring agencies arrived and got the fire under control in just 10 minutes, the fire marshal said.

The bulk of the damage was confined to the exterior of the home, but not before it racked up an estimated $50,000 in structural damage and another $25,000 in lost belongings.

Investigators traced the blaze back to a discarded cigarette, ruling the fire accidental; however, officials noted a critical safety issue: the home lacked smoke detectors or a fire alarm system.

No injuries were reported. The displaced family is being assisted by friends and families.

