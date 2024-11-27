A Million Reasons To Believe: Aberdeen Couple Strikes Lottery Gold

The husband and wife, who have played Lottery games together for more than 30 years, hit the jackpot on the $20 Gold Rush 777 scratch-off game, claiming the life-changing prize earlier this week.

“He said, ‘Mama, it’s a million-dollar winner,’” the wife recalled of her husband’s calm announcement after scratching off the ticket at home.

Still skeptical, she checked it herself. “I still don’t believe it,” she said.

The winning number, 18, matched on the ticket purchased at the Wawa on North Philadelphia Boulevard while the wife played Keno.

The couple is now considering using their newfound fortune to buy a house in Western Maryland or Pennsylvania, pay off debts, and help family members.

But for the wife, her husband’s relaxed reaction is still a mystery.

“Do you believe it now?” he asked as they headed back to Aberdeen. Her answer? “I guess so.”

With their win, only two of the game’s four $1 million top prizes remain unclaimed, along with thousands of smaller prizes. The Wawa that sold the lucky ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus.

