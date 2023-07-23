Worcester's Own Joyner Lucas Opens Yogurt Shop In Northborough, FilmsMusic Video With Fans

Oh Wow Frozen Yogurt & Smoothies, located at 269 West Main Street in Northborough, serves boba tea along with self-serve yogurt and a laundry list of smoothies, a press release announced. Videos on the store's Facebook page shows Lucas making some of the items on the menu and promising quality.

Lucas, a Worcester native, celebrated the grand opening by shooting a music video for a song off his forthcoming album, "Not Now, I'm Busy," which he plans to release next month. Videos from the event showed him parting a sea of excited fans as he performed the new track.

Lucas invited all of New England to show up Sunday for the chance to be in the music video.

“I want everybody to be in it,” Lucas said in an announcement video. “I’m shutting the whole block down. Everybody from Boston, Worcester, New England, the whole surrounding areas, make sure you come through.”

Comedian and actress B. Simon was slated to appear at the grand opening as well.

Oh Wow Frozen Yogurt & Smoothies already boasts an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Facebook.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.