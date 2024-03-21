Worcester Man Charged In February Shooting That Sent 1 To Hospital

Daraye Young, of Worcester, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm), attempt to commit a crime (carjacking), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Worcester police announced on Thursday, March 21.

Police were called to East Central Street around 6 a.m. on Feb. 25 to reports of a man who had been shot. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.