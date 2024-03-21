Mostly Cloudy 39°

SHARE

Worcester Man Charged In February Shooting That Sent 1 To Hospital

Worcester police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say pulled the trigger that sent a man to the hospital last month. 

A police car with its lights flashing

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Daraye Young, of Worcester, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm), attempt to commit a crime (carjacking), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Worcester police announced on Thursday, March 21. 

Police were called to East Central Street around 6 a.m. on Feb. 25 to reports of a man who had been shot. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE