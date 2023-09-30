Worcester Man, 31, Killed In Fiery Oxford Crash On Route 395

Shawn Marengo, 31, of Worcester, was driving his Jeeps south on Route 395 in Oxford near Exit 4 around 10 p.m. when he left the roadway, Massachusetts State Police say.

The Jeep slammed into a tree and caught fire. Marengo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It's unclear what caused his car to leave the road. State police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the fatal incident.

Police closed the left lane of Route 395 near the crash for about four hours as they cleared and cleaned the area.

Several people have posted memorials to Marengo on social media, calling him kind and fun-loving.

