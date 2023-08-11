Worcester Man, 28, Killed In Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash In Warren: Police

Christian Sherrow, of Worcester, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" on I-90 in Warren when his Subaru Outback crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck just before 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said.

The car was pinned under the truck when it and the trailer caught fire.

Sherrow died at the scene. The truck driver escaped without injury, police said.

Troopers closed all eastbound lanes of I-90 until nearly 2:30 a.m. Friday, as they cleared the scene. State police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.