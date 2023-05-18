Fair 53°

WooSox Attempt To Woo Taylor Swift To A Game While She's In Town

The Worcester Red Sox hope Taylor Swift thinks of them when she's in town this weekend for her three-night stint at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium. 

The Worcester Red Sox invited Taylor Swift to check out a game at Polar Park when she's in town for her shows on Friday, May 19, and Saturday. They put out a TikTok singing their favorite T-Swift tunes to prove their devotion.
Josh Lanier
The Triple-A team recently put out a video hoping they could be Romeo to Swift's Juliet while getting an invitation to one of their games to watch the UniBank Fireworks show. 

The WooSo even took the time to make friendship bracelets in the form of an invitation video where the players picked their favorite T-Swift jams. Her hits "22," "Our Song," and "Love Story" topped the list. 

Players were even brave enough to belt out a few bars in the hopes of getting the Pop Queen's attention

It's unlikely you'll see Swift hiding beneath a baseball cap at Polar Park this weekend. They'll likely get a "Dear John" letter from the megastar. 

But if you want to be sure to catch her, tickets are still available for her shows on Friday, May 19, and Saturday. Phoebe Bridgers will open for her. 

Her Sunday show is sold out. 

Click here for more information on tickets. Or click here to get tickets to a WooSoxs game. 

