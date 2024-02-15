Fair 35°

Woman Stabbed To Death On Valentine's Day In Worcester Apartment

A woman was killed at her home in Worcester on Valentine's Day by her partner, authorities said. 

Police were called to the  Douglas Street apartment just after 5 p.m. and found the woman bleeding on the floor, Worcester police said. Officers provided medical aid until paramedics could take her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

A man who was at the apartment was arrested. Police did not release his name because of the domestic nature of the attack. 

Detectives ask anyone with information on this killing to contact them at 508-799-8651.

