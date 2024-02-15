Woman Stabbed To Death On Valentine's Day In Worcester Apartment

Police were called to the Douglas Street apartment just after 5 p.m. and found the woman bleeding on the floor, Worcester police said. Officers provided medical aid until paramedics could take her to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A man who was at the apartment was arrested. Police did not release his name because of the domestic nature of the attack.

Detectives ask anyone with information on this killing to contact them at 508-799-8651.

