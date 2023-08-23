Fair 74°

SHARE

Woman Caught With Loaded Gun At Worcester Airport: TSA

A Worcester woman packed a little too heavy for her recent trip, as security agents at the Worcester Regional Airport said they found a loaded pistol hidden in her carry-on bag. 

TSA agents confiscated this .22-caliber pistol from a 59-year-old woman at Worcester Regional Airport this week.
TSA agents confiscated this .22-caliber pistol from a 59-year-old woman at Worcester Regional Airport this week. Photo Credit: TSA — New England
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The 59-year-old woman had a loaded .22-caliber revolver in her bag with six rounds inside the gun on Monday, Aug. 21, TSA agents said. Security officials caught the weapon during a routine screening. 

Massachusetts State Police confiscated the gun, gave her a ticket, and the woman was allowed to make her flight. 

“A gun owner who possesses a Massachusetts License to Carry should know the rules and not bring a loaded firearm to a checkpoint,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts. “Bringing a loaded firearm into a security checkpoint is dangerous for everyone in the vicinity.”

This is the second time this month agents have confiscated a loaded gun at Worcester Regional Airport. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE