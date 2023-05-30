Fair 60°

SHARE

Whitinsville Man Helps Save Friend After He Fell While Rock Climbing In NH

A 24-year-old Worcester County rock climber was able to help save his friend's life on Sunday, May 28, after his fellow climber slipped and fell nearly 50 feet on a rock face in New Hampshire, authorities said. 

Peter Kittredge, of Whitinsville (not pictured) helped save his friend who fell while climbing Cathedral Ledge in the Barber Wall area in New Hampshire over the weekend after the man fell 50 feet, authorities said.
Peter Kittredge, of Whitinsville (not pictured) helped save his friend who fell while climbing Cathedral Ledge in the Barber Wall area in New Hampshire over the weekend after the man fell 50 feet, authorities said. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Patrick Hendry
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Peter Kittredge, 24, of Whitinsville, was climbing Cathedral Ledge in the Barber Wall area with Matthew Allen, 24, of New York, when Allen fell. His safety gear failed and he ended up tumbling five stories, New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement said

Allen banged against the rock face on his way down and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Kittredge kept his cool and called 911 and help guide rescuers to where they could find Allen. 

Paramedics treated Allen, placed him in a litter, and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Snnyott Mountain Guides said Cathedral Ledge Rock is a 500-foot-tall granite wall that is popular with tourists and experienced climbers. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE