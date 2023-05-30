Whitinsville Man Helps Save Friend After He Fell While Rock Climbing In NH

Peter Kittredge, 24, of Whitinsville, was climbing Cathedral Ledge in the Barber Wall area with Matthew Allen, 24, of New York, when Allen fell. His safety gear failed and he ended up tumbling five stories, New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement said.

Allen banged against the rock face on his way down and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Kittredge kept his cool and called 911 and help guide rescuers to where they could find Allen.

Paramedics treated Allen, placed him in a litter, and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Snnyott Mountain Guides said Cathedral Ledge Rock is a 500-foot-tall granite wall that is popular with tourists and experienced climbers.

