Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Weather

Week Ahead: Unseasonably Warm, Clear Skies With A Chance For Snow/Rain Later

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
High temperatures predicted for Monday, Jan. 11 by the National Weather Service
High temperatures predicted for Monday, Jan. 11 by the National Weather Service Photo Credit: National Weather Service

True winter weather is expected to hold off this week as winds from the West Coast keep the Northeast in the high-30s to mid-40s for most of the week.

The week of Monday, Jan. 11, is expected to be clear and cool with light winds getting stronger toward Friday when there is a chance of snow or rain, according to the National Weather Service.

While locally we are anticipating nice weather, a band of snow and heavy rain will be moving its way from west to east bringing precipitation that could induce flooding and - due to recent forest fires - mudslides in the mid-southern and western parts of the country.

Today, Monday, Jan. 11, the forecast calls for mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees and light wind. The temperature is expected to drop to 22 at night.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 12, the weather is expected to be sunny with a high near 39 and moderate winds of 5-7 mph. At night, meteorologists say it will be partly cloudy with a low around 24 and calmer wind.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the forecast is for mostly sunny with a high near 39 and calm winds ramping up to a moderate 6 mph in the afternoon. Nighttime is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 as the wind calms down.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, it will be downright warm for this time of year with a predicted high near 43, sunny skies, and a moderate wind in the afternoon reaching about 6 mph. The evening is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 and light wind.

Friday, Jan. 15, promises to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 44 and calm winds becoming moderate in the morning, 5-7 mph. The evening brings a 30 percent chance for rain and possibly snow in the higher regions, including the Berkshires. The nighttime low is expected to be near 33 degrees with winds of 3-6 mph.

The weekend forecast calls for a chance of rain during the day on Saturday, Jan. 16, with a cloudy sky and a high near 41. Winds will be light and variable, ramping up to 5-9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent. At night, the temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 27 with winds reaching 9 mph.

Sunday, Jan. 17, is expected to be warm for the season - a high of 37 degrees with a blustery wind blowing 8-11 mph.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.