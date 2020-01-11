Week Ahead: Unseasonably Warm, Clear Skies With A Chance For Snow/Rain Later

True winter weather is expected to hold off this week as winds from the West Coast keep the Northeast in the high-30s to mid-40s for most of the week.

The week of Monday, Jan. 11, is expected to be clear and cool with light winds getting stronger toward Friday when there is a chance of snow or rain, according to the National Weather Service.

While locally we are anticipating nice weather, a band of snow and heavy rain will be moving its way from west to east bringing precipitation that could induce flooding and - due to recent forest fires - mudslides in the mid-southern and western parts of the country.

Today, Monday, Jan. 11, the forecast calls for mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees and light wind. The temperature is expected to drop to 22 at night.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 12, the weather is expected to be sunny with a high near 39 and moderate winds of 5-7 mph. At night, meteorologists say it will be partly cloudy with a low around 24 and calmer wind.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the forecast is for mostly sunny with a high near 39 and calm winds ramping up to a moderate 6 mph in the afternoon. Nighttime is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 as the wind calms down.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, it will be downright warm for this time of year with a predicted high near 43, sunny skies, and a moderate wind in the afternoon reaching about 6 mph. The evening is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 and light wind.

Friday, Jan. 15, promises to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 44 and calm winds becoming moderate in the morning, 5-7 mph. The evening brings a 30 percent chance for rain and possibly snow in the higher regions, including the Berkshires. The nighttime low is expected to be near 33 degrees with winds of 3-6 mph.

The weekend forecast calls for a chance of rain during the day on Saturday, Jan. 16, with a cloudy sky and a high near 41. Winds will be light and variable, ramping up to 5-9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent. At night, the temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 27 with winds reaching 9 mph.

Sunday, Jan. 17, is expected to be warm for the season - a high of 37 degrees with a blustery wind blowing 8-11 mph.

