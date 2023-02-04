After Record Cold, Expect Warmer-Than-Normal Temps Across Massachusetts: NWS

One of the coldest nights on record will soon give way to warmer-than-usual temperatures on Sunday, Feb. 5, meteorologists said.

Massachusetts — and most of New England — suffered arctic conditions Friday night and Saturday as thermometers fell below zero in several parts of the state because of the polar vortex, the National Weather Service said. Boston and Worcester broke records more than 100 years old with minus 8 and minus 10 degrees, respectively. But that's almost balmy compared to the minus 40 degrees it felt in some parts of the state with the wind chill.

That's all about to change, but not before another night of teeth-chattering cold.

Meteorologists say temperatures will remain below freezing Saturday night, but come Sunday, the mercury will move into the mid-40s. It will stay there for most of the week.

While it might be warmer, expect some weather worries on Sunday. Wind gusts will reach nearly 30 miles per hour in parts of the state.

