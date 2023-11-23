This Thanksgiving Side Dish Reigns Supreme In Massachusetts: Survey

Poll What's The Best Thanksgiving Side Dish? Mashed Potatoes Stuffing Rolls Casserole (Green Bean, Corn, or Hashbrown) Mac and Cheese Pumpkin Pie Other Submit Vote View Results Current Results What's The Best Thanksgiving Side Dish? Mashed Potatoes 0%

A recent study of Google Trends data by the website Zippia found the most searched recipes in every state. In North Carolina, it's biscuits. New Yorkers are reaching for sweet potatoes with marshmallows, and Virginians want mac and cheese.

So, what's the most important side dish for Bay Staters? Mashed potatoes.

They're not alone. Nine states also had the Thanksgiving staple as their top pick, making it the most popular in the country. That includes in nearby Connecticut. Delaware also chose mashed potatoes but with a twist. Cauliflower mashed potatoes rule the roost of the Blue Hen State.

But Rhode Islanders must be watching their figures because they were one of the only states that didn't choose a carb. They're reaching for the glazed carrots.

In fact, 75 percent of Americans expect to have mashed potatoes and stuffing or dressing on their Thanksgiving table this year, according to the survey. Rolls and cranberry sauce finished right behind those at 69 percent.

Click here to see what each state will be chowing down on this Thanksgiving.

