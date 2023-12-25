Speed 'Obvious Factor' In Spencer Crash, But Driver May Have Been Escaping Earlier Wreck: Cops

The Worcester County man, from the town of Spencer, wrecked just before 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25 at Paxton and Thompson Pond roads in Spencer, officials said. Authorities do not believe his wounds are life-threatening. They did not release his name.

Spencer investigator said speed was an "obvious factor" in the crash, and police believe he may have been running from a hit-and-run crash in Worcester earlier that morning, Spencer police said. Someone in the other car was injured in the wreck. Police did not release an update on their condition.

Police are investigating the crash.

