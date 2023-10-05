'So Grateful I Could Puke': Jeopardy! Champ From Worcester Returning To Iconic Quiz Show

The 34-year-old Massachusetts native, originally from Worcester and now living in Los Angeles, will return to the iconic quiz show, appearing on a “Champions Wild Card Tournament” episode airing Thursday, Oct. 5.

“It happened again. I’m back on Jeopardy! Babyyyyy!!!” Sargent said on Facebook.

The St. John’s High School and Boston University alum first competed on the show in March 2021, appearing in two episodes and going home with $9,600.

He said getting the call was even more of a shock the second time around.

“I NEVER thought I’d have another chance to play my favorite game of all time,” Sargent said. “I am so, so grateful I could puke.”

He went on to give a shout out to his wife Lauren for her “emotional support” and “putting up with thousands or so Jeopardy! episodes I watched to prepare.”

According to his profile, Sargent is the owner and founder of Lucky Guess Trivia, a trivia game that’s hosted at businesses in the Los Angeles area.

Now in its 40th season, Jeopardy! is hosted by all-time champion Ken Jennings, who boasts an incredible 74-game winning streak.

It is the top-rated quiz show with a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers.

