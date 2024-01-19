'Selfless, Loving Heart': Family Creates Memorial Fund For North Grafton Boy Who Died Suddenly

Anthony Joseph Putnam, of North Grafton, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 12. His family did not disclose the cause of death.

They were focused on the life he wanted to live — his dreams and big ideas for his future. They've created a GoFundMe to start a memorial fund in his honor that they hope will help see those ideas through.

It is our dream to turn our tragedy into a means to give life to Anthony’s memory and his selfless and loving heart. We would love to create/develop something in his name to inspire others to learn about and improve the world. He had an inquisitive nature that drove him to explore every facet of life and always question why or how things worked. He wanted equality and clean oceans, to save endangered species, to stop littering, and to end war.

What we create in his honor will celebrate his soul and relate to some of his many passions, including but not limited to: science, space, dinosaurs, monster trucks, baking, dancing, and visiting historical and cultural sites. Funds may also contribute to funeral costs.

The family posted a video of Anthony discussing his plans for when he ran the government. It included cleaning up the oceans and ending all wars. They are big ideas from such a small boy.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $46,000 by Friday afternoon, Jan. 19.

Click here for more information on the fundraiser and updates from his family.

