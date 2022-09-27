These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says

A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts.

Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts."

Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located in Worcester, was ranked the best public high school in the state.

The website gave the school an overall grade of A+, reporting that the school has an overall graduation rate of 98 percent. The school was also ranked as the public high school with the best teachers in the state and the best college prep public high school in Massachusetts.

The following schools also made the top five public high schools in the report:

Lexington High School , ranked second

, ranked second Boston Latin School , ranked third

, ranked third Weston High School , ranked fourth

, ranked fourth Brookline High School, ranked fifth

Find the full ranking from Niche here.

For a look at the criteria used in making the selections, click here.

