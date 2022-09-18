These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year.

The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, where schools receive plaques and flags.

The following Massachusetts schools won awards this year (click on the school name to see the Blue Ribbon review):

Edith C. Baker Elementary School in Chestnut Hill

Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Schools Program here.

