Ashburnham, Gardner Among 20 Schools To Receive Bomb Threats, Officials Say

As many as 20 schools were said to have received bomb threats on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to Gardner Mayor Michael J. Nicholson. However, that number has not been confirmed by authorities.

The initial threat was made against Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook Middle School, the Ashburnham-Westminster School District said in a release.

Both schools were ordered to shelter in place in response to the "potential external threat," the district said. After a search of the building the threat was deemed unsubstantiated.

"At no time were students or staff in any danger this morning," the district said. "We apologize for any inconvenience traffic delays or students being held on buses that had not yet arrived to OMS or ORHS at the time of the threat."

Meanwhile, school officials in neighboring Gardner also got wind of the threat and called local authorities to scope out Gardner High School. The threat there was also deemed unsubstantiated.

"At no time were students or staff in any danger this morning," Gardner Police said on Facebook. "We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciated everyone's cooperation this morning."

Afterwards Mayor Nicholson mentioned how Gardner was one of 20 schools to receive a bomb threat Tuesday morning, but Massachusetts State Police deny that claim.

“Our intelligence center is only aware of threats to Ashburnham schools. We are not aware of threats to any other schools," spokesperson David Procopio told MassLive. "There have not been any credible or confirmed explosive or hazardous devices found at any school in the state today.”

There have been other recent bomb threats at schools and universities in the Commonwealth. Just this week Boston University Police responded to a threat on campus and Northeastern University has dealt with two incidents this month.

Bomb threats have also been made at Quincy High School, Northampton High School and a fake gun was made at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School all this month.

