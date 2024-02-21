Rocket Launcher Found At Sutton Motel; Federal Agents Alerted

Police were watching a suspicious vehicle in the side parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 200 Worcester-Providence Turnpike when one of the detectives walked over and began making conversation with the person inside, Sutton police said in a Facebook post.

As they spoke, the detective scanned the car's interior until his eyes landed on an M190 U.S. Army Rocket Launcher, authorities said. That's a conversation killer.

Harvey Johnson Jr., of Spencer, was arrested and charged with possession of a Class B substance (crack) and possession of an incendiary device, police said.

Sutton police called in Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents to take custody of the rocket launcher.

