Overcast 34°

SHARE

Rocket Launcher Found At Sutton Motel; Federal Agents Alerted

Chalk this under you don't see this every day. Police in Worcester County found a man in possession of crack and a rocket launcher sitting in a parked car at a Sutton motel on Monday, Feb. 19, authorities said. 

Police found a rocket launcher and crack inside a car parked at a Sutton Red Roof Inn on Monday, Feb. 19.&nbsp;

Police found a rocket launcher and crack inside a car parked at a Sutton Red Roof Inn on Monday, Feb. 19. 

Photo Credit: Sutton Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Police were watching a suspicious vehicle in the side parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 200 Worcester-Providence Turnpike when one of the detectives walked over and began making conversation with the person inside, Sutton police said in a Facebook post

As they spoke, the detective scanned the car's interior until his eyes landed on an M190 U.S. Army Rocket Launcher, authorities said. That's a conversation killer. 

Harvey Johnson Jr., of Spencer, was arrested and charged with possession of a Class B substance (crack) and possession of an incendiary device, police said. 

Sutton police called in Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents to take custody of the rocket launcher. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE