Purported Videos Of Worcester State Fatal Shooting Surface Online

One died, and the other was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police haven't released much about what sparked the altercation, but they said neither the victims nor the alleged shooter went to the university.

As police continue to investigate the incident, videos that purportedly show the moments leading up to the shooting and the aftermath have appeared on social media sites.

(Editor's note: These videos contain graphic violence and obscene language. In one video, a victim is shown taking several steps before collapsing. No blood is visible. Viewer discretion is advised)

Police were called to Worcester State at 2:30 a.m. over a fight. When officers arrived, they found the two victims, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a press conference. One was dead at the scene, and a second was taken to an area hospital, where they underwent emergency surgery. They are expected to live, Early added.

Police arrested one person and found a gun in the area, said interim Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier. Authorities did not release the suspect's name.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for the Chandler Street campus until 9:30 a.m. Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This was homecoming and family weekend at Worcester State University. All of the planned events on Saturday have been canceled.

Early asked anyone with information to contact investigators immediately at 508-829-8326.

