Worcester Priest/Holyoke Teacher Gets Prison For Child Pornography Charge

A former Holyoke kindergarten teacher and Worcester priest has been sentenced to six years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Gregory Lisby, 40, of Worcester, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts, said. In February, Lisby pled guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography.

Lisby was the rector of All Saints Episcopal Church in Worcester, 2015 to 2018. In addition to Holyoke, Lisby claimed to have been an aid or substitute teacher in the Shrewsbury and Worcester public schools, according to MassLive.

Lisby was arrested and resigned from his position as a teacher in the Holyoke Public School system in September 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Lisby was a teacher at Morgan School in Holyoke for about a month in August 2019.

Police became suspicious of Lisby after they discovered an image of child pornography on a Microsoft OneDrive account belonging to the former teacher. OneDrive is a cloud storage service. About 180 images and 15 videos depicting children in sexual situations were found on his OneDrive, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

During a warranted search of Lisby’s home, police found an iPad and cellphone with login credentials for the OneDrive account, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Investigating, arresting, and prosecuting this crime was done by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, as well as Worcester, Holyoke, Northboro, and Southboro police departments and Massachusetts State Police.

