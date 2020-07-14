Worcester Police Investigate Two Early Morning Shootings

Worcester police are investigating a report of gunshots fired in two city neighborhoods early Monday, July 13.

At around 12:45 a.m. police were dispatched to investigate and found evidence that shots were fired on Houghton Street and Kenberma Road resulting in property damages to both areas, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. The two streets are about a half of a mile apart.

Citing scanner reports, the Telegram said the city’s ShotSpotter system which alerts police to gunfire, was not activated by the action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.