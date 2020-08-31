Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Man's Insistence On Getting His Backpack Leads To Added Charges

Kristin Palpini
Items allegedly confiscated during Fuller's arrest.
Items allegedly confiscated during Fuller's arrest. Photo Credit: Westborough Police

A Worcester man’s fixation on retrieving his own backpack eventually led to extra charges upon his arrest.

The arrest happened on Thursday, Aug. 27, at around 3 a.m., after Westborough Police allegedly witnessed a vehicle speeding on Route 9 in the Green Thumb area.

After pulling the vehicle over, police found that the alleged operator, Christopher Fuller of Worcester, was driving with a suspended license. As police prepared to have the vehicle towed, Fuller allegedly became “irate,” police said.

Fuller allegedly sought access to his backpack, which was still in the vehicle, several times, despite officers’ orders to stay put, police said.

When they checked the backpack, police allegedly found a loaded firearm.

Fuller was arrested on the charges of illegal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, among others, police said. 

