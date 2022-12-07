Worcester Man Charged With Sending 14-Year-Old Boy Nudes, Requesting Theirs: Feds

Police arrested a 28-year-old Worcester man earlier this week after he allegedly sent nude photos of himself to an underage boy and asked if they could meet in person, authorities said.

Andrew James Gallagher was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Gallagher contacted the child through a social media platform and specifically asked if they were underage. When the boy admitted he was only 14 years old, Gallagher allegedly sent the offending photos, requested a video from the teenager in return, and asked if they could meet in person, the US Attorney said.

Gallagher faces 10 years in prison, a potential $250,000 fine, and three years of parole if convicted of the charge. He is being held without bond pending a hearing on Friday, authorities said.

Federal officials ask anyone with questions, concerns, or information about this case to call 617-748-3274.

