Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Here's Time Frame For Strong To Severe Storms With 60 MPH Wind Gusts, 1-Inch Hail, Lightning
Police & Fire

Worcester Man Charged With Driving Drunk During Sobriety Checkpoint At Busy Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 112 and Hallock Avenue in Port Jefferson Station.
Route 112 and Hallock Avenue in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Massachusetts man was charged during an overnight sobriety checkpoint overnight at a busy intersection in New York.

It was conducted on Long Island, in Port Jefferson Station, at the corner of Route 112 at Hallock Avenue from around 11:10 p.m. Friday, July 1 until just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau conducted the joint operation.

The following people were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated:

  • Jean Alouder, age 28, of Worcester 
  • Daniel George, age 29, of Centereach, NY
  • William Renner, age 52, of St. James, NY
  • Elijah Bryant, age 41, of Port Jefferson, NY

The four are due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.