Worcester Home Invasion Suspect Caught Hiding In Rolled Up Rug, State Police Say

Police discovered a man wanted in connection to an armed home invasion hiding in a rolled-up rug Wednesday, March 10.
On that day, the Northborough Police Department and Massachusetts State Police were searching for a Worcester suspect wanted for an armed home invasion that occurred earlier that morning.
Worcester Police were looped in and converged on a Cutler Street residence seeking suspect Tyler Rawson, 26, police said.
Rawson could not be found inside the home. A Trooper noticed some odd-looking debris on the building's roof - some trash bags and a rolled-up rug.
When the officer went up on the roof to check the situation out, he discovered Rawson hiding inside the rolled-up rug, police said.
Rawson was arrested and charged with
- Home invasion
- Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Making threats
- as well as firearm and ammunition offenses, police said.
