Breaking News: Cold Front Will Push Through Region With Strong Wind Gusts That Could Cause Power Outages
Police & Fire

Worcester Home Invasion Suspect Caught Hiding In Rolled Up Rug, State Police Say

Kristin Palpini
Justice
Justice Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: howtostartablogonline.net, CC BY 2.0 creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>

Police discovered a man wanted in connection to an armed home invasion hiding in a rolled-up rug Wednesday, March 10. 

On that day, the Northborough Police Department and Massachusetts State Police were searching for a Worcester suspect wanted for an armed home invasion that occurred earlier that morning.

Worcester Police were looped in and converged on a Cutler Street residence seeking suspect Tyler Rawson, 26, police said.

Rawson could not be found inside the home. A Trooper noticed some odd-looking debris on the building's roof - some trash bags and a rolled-up rug.

When the officer went up on the roof to check the situation out, he discovered Rawson hiding inside the rolled-up rug, police said. 

Rawson was arrested and charged with 

  • Home invasion
  • Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Making threats
  • as well as firearm and ammunition offenses, police said.

