Worcester: Arrests Made In Deadly King Street Shooting

Worcester Police have arrested two people connected to a deadly shooting on King Street.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, police said that they arrested: Jacob Grice, 35, Amber Gravel, 27, both of Worcester.

Grice has been charged with assault and battery by firearm, assault, and battery by means of a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammo without an FID card, tracking in a Class B substance, police said.

Gravel was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The charges stem from a Monday, Aug. 3 incident at about 5:30 a.m. on King Street. Worcester Police were called to the area on a report of gunshots fired. When they got there a 31-year-old Boston man was suffering from gunshot injuries. The man was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital where he died, police said.

