Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Worcester: Arrests Made In Deadly King Street Shooting

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Worcester Police have arrested two people connected to a deadly shooting on King Street (pictured here).
Worcester Police have arrested two people connected to a deadly shooting on King Street (pictured here). Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Worcester Police have arrested two people connected to a deadly shooting on King Street.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, police said that they arrested: Jacob Grice, 35, Amber Gravel, 27, both of Worcester.

Grice has been charged with assault and battery by firearm, assault, and battery by means of a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammo without an FID card, tracking in a Class B substance, police said.

Gravel was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The charges stem from a Monday, Aug. 3 incident at about 5:30 a.m. on King Street. Worcester Police were called to the area on a report of gunshots fired. When they got there a 31-year-old Boston man was suffering from gunshot injuries. The man was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital where he died, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.