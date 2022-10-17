Woman Stabs Leominster Police Officer During Wellness Check: Report

A Leominster police officer is recovering after he was stabbed during a wellness check, reports said.

Police responded to a call from a private medical company about an employee who was assaulted by a woman at an apartment building on Water Street around 10 a.m. on Monday. Oct. 17, Boston 25 reports.

While on scene, a 30-year-old woman, stabbed officer Mathew Chagnon in the thigh with a weapon being described as a "dagger," WHDH reports said citing Leominster Police.

“Some officers were able to get him out of the apartment while the other ones were able to put her into custody," Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy said according to the outlet. "The sergeant on-scene was able to apply a tourniquet to his, I believe it was his left thigh, and Leominster Fire showed up and took care of everybody.”

The woman, later identified as Andrea Alexis, is facing multiple charges including assault and battery on a police officer, both outlets report. Officer Chagnon, who was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, was released later in the day, WHDH reports.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.