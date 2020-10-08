Woman Drowns At Stiles Reservoir

A 48-year-old woman has apparently drowned in Stiles Reservoir while swimming with her husband and friends, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Spencer Police and Fire personnel responded to a 911 call at about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, and took over for a neighbor who was performing CPR on the woman. She was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is being investigated by the State Police Detectives, the DA said. The name of the woman is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.