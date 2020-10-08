Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Woman Drowns At Stiles Reservoir

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A 48-year-old woman has apparently drowned in Stiles Reservoir while swimming with her husband and friends.
A 48-year-old woman has apparently drowned in Stiles Reservoir while swimming with her husband and friends. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A 48-year-old woman has apparently drowned in Stiles Reservoir while swimming with her husband and friends, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Spencer Police and Fire personnel responded to a 911 call at about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, and took over for a neighbor who was performing CPR on the woman. She was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is being investigated by the State Police Detectives, the DA said. The name of the woman is being withheld pending notification of her family.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.