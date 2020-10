An older woman has died in a house fire.

A fire that broke out at 217 Dennison Lane in Southbridge Thursday, Oct. 15, has resulted in the death of a woman, according to the Worcester Telegram& Gazette and other media reports.

Crews began battling the fire around 7 a.m.

The victim’s name has not been released to the public yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.