Wife Allegedly 'Took Off' With Daughter; Police Seek Public's Help To Find Missing 2-Year-Old

Police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a 2-year-old who has been missing since late November.

Carlynn Cintron, 2, and Carmen “CeeJay” Cintron went missing together on Nov. 27, 2020. Cintron is the wife of Carlynn’s biological mother, Chelsea Cintron, according to 1420 WBSM.

On the night the two went missing, Chelsea Cintron had asked her wife Carmen “CeeJay” Cintron to watch her children - two boys and two-year-old Carlynn - while she recovered from a work injury. Carmen “CeeJay” Cintron allegedly dropped off the two boys at a relative’s house and "took off" somewhere with the girl, Chelsea Cintron said to WBSM.

Because the baby is with a relative, the search process has been drawn out more so than if the child had simply gone missing.

The baby and Cintron were last seen in the New Bedford area.

Cintron is 4’9”, about 100 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, a septum ring, ear gauges, and a rainbow lightning bolt tattoo on their right ear, police said.

Anyone with information about the two or their whereabouts is asked to contact the New Bedford Police department at (508) 991-6300, ext. 79545.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.