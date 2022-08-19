Whitinsville Post Office Worked Busted For Stealing Packages: Feds

Porch pirates have become a major nuisance, but federal authorities said a U.S. Postal Service carrier decided to cut out the middle man and steal the packages himself.

William J. Page, 32, who worked at the USPS office in Whitinsville, was arrested this week and charged with three counts of mail theft by a Postal Service employee, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Friday, Aug. 19.

Investigators said Page swiped collector's coins and other items in January and February 2022.

If convicted, Paige faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, the Department of Justice said.

