Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Warning: Pit Bulls Attack Dog Out For A Walk In Clinton

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
A Lancaster woman is warning the community about two, unleashed pit bulls who allegedly attacked her dog while walking in Clinton. The photo is a still from the surveillance video.
A Lancaster woman is warning the community about two, unleashed pit bulls who allegedly attacked her dog while walking in Clinton. The photo is a still from the surveillance video. Photo Credit: Youtube

A Lancaster woman is warning the community about two, unleashed pit bulls who allegedly attacked her dog while walking in Clinton.

The Clinton Animal Inspector is investigating the dog-on-dog mauling.

Ashley Williams said that while she was walking her golden retriever, Logan, on Clinton’s Main Street, July 29, two pit bulls ran across the road and jumped onto her dog.

The attack was caught on surveillance video. In the video, a woman can be seen attempting to break up the fight. Williams said the woman is the pit bulls’ owner.

Injuries were minimal; Logan received a cut to his ear.

Clinton Animal Control Officer Paul Wood is investigating the incident and expects to come forward with results later this week, according to WCVB. There were no prior complaints made against the pit bulls.

