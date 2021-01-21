Victim Of Fatal Route 2A Crash Was An EMT At Boston Marathon Bombing

The Worcester District Attorney has released the identity of the woman who died in Sunday’s Route 2A car crash.

The victim was a Templeton emergency medical technician Tracy Ferrazza, 52, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Ferrazza’s heroic acts as an EMT include her actions during the Boston Marathon Bombing. Ferrazza was at the race assisting with wheelchair athletes when bombs exploded at the annual event, according to an archived Gardner News article.

Ferrazza said she ran against the fleeing crowd toward the sound of the explosions, but soon realized a pressing need for crowd control. People were going in every which way and emergency vehicles couldn’t get through. For hours Ferrazza and other police, fire, and EMT professionals worked together to keep people moving safely through the chaos and allowing 50-60 ambulances to pass.

The car crash that killed Ferrazza happened on Sunday, Jan. 17, when Ferrazza's car left the road and struck a utility pole. She died at the scene.

Local Fire Departments took to social media to offer sympathy and note Ferrazza’s important contributions to the community.

