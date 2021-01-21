Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Victim Of Fatal Route 2A Crash Was An EMT At Boston Marathon Bombing

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Tracy Ferrazza
Tracy Ferrazza Photo Credit: Twitter/@FerrazzaTracy

The Worcester District Attorney has released the identity of the woman who died in Sunday’s Route 2A car crash.

The victim was a Templeton emergency medical technician Tracy Ferrazza, 52, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Ferrazza’s heroic acts as an EMT include her actions during the Boston Marathon Bombing. Ferrazza was at the race assisting with wheelchair athletes when bombs exploded at the annual event, according to an archived Gardner News article.

Ferrazza said she ran against the fleeing crowd toward the sound of the explosions, but soon realized a pressing need for crowd control. People were going in every which way and emergency vehicles couldn’t get through. For hours Ferrazza and other police, fire, and EMT professionals worked together to keep people moving safely through the chaos and allowing 50-60 ambulances to pass.

The car crash that killed Ferrazza happened on Sunday, Jan. 17, when Ferrazza's car left the road and struck a utility pole. She died at the scene.

Local Fire Departments took to social media to offer sympathy and note Ferrazza’s important contributions to the community.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.