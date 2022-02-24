Two Killed In Head-On Worcester County Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in the region.

It happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Worcester County.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to State Police-Athol responded to Route 2 in Athol. Athol and Orange Fire/EMS and Police also responded to the scene.

Troopers observed two vehicles with heavy front-end damage and both operators suffering serious injuries, said police.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Nissan Versa, operated by Eric Shaw, age 46, of Maynard in Middlesex County, was being operated westbound on Route 2 when it crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a 2010 Hyundai Elantra operated by Worcester County resident Thomas Prescott, age 67, of Leominster, police said.

Prescott succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and Shaw was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries as well, police said.

Both vehicles were occupied solely by the operators.

The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

All lanes of Route 2 were closed for approximately three hours in order to facilitate crash scene reconstruction and investigation.

