Police & Fire

Two Killed In Head-On Worcester County Crash Involving Pickup Truck, SUV

Kathy Reakes
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after two men were killed and a third seriously injured in a head-on crash on Route 49.

The crash took place in Worcester County around 12:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14 on Route 49 at Flagg Road in East Brookfield, police said.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2021 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 60-old-man from Fitchburg, was traveling northbound and a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 71-year-old man from Leicester, was traveling southbound on Route 49. 

 As the vehicles converged in the area of Flagg Road, the Nissan Rogue crossed into the southbound lane and struck the Toyota, state police said.

Both drivers died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

A passenger in the Toyota, a 28-year-old man from Leicester, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital via ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

State police were assisted on scene by East Brookfield Police and Fire and MassDOT. 

All travel lanes were completely closed, with detours in place, for more than four hours to facilitate crash investigation and cleanup.

