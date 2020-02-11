Two Halloween Shootings In One City - Woman Seriously Injured

Two shootings took place on Halloween, Oct. 31, leaving two women with injuries.

Police responded to two reports of shots being fired on Saturday, Oct. 31, according to Worcester Police.

The first was a little before 11 p.m. when police were called to the area of 261 Lincoln St., for a report of gunshots, police said. When police arrived they spoke to witnesses and were soon notified by a local hospital that a woman had arrived with a gunshot wound. The woman had been grazed by a bullet causing minor injuries, police said.

The second incident happened around 11:30 p.m. when police were called to the area of Gates Street for another report of gunshots, police said. When they arrived on-scene police found a woman, who had been shot, on the first floor of a Gates Street apartment. The woman had been shot while she was in her home. She was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

Both shootings are under investigation. If anyone has information about the incidents, they are asked to contact Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651 or text to 274637 (TIPWPD).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.