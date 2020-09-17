Trend: Tasty Displays Of Support For Police More Common After BLM

Pies, pizzas, cupcakes, cookies, grinders, and more tasty foods are being dropped off at local police stations across Connecticut and Massachusetts as people more and more express their gratitude toward officers.

Public displays of support for the police have increased along with the launch of the “Back the Blue” campaign, which started in response to the “Defund the Police” campaign and the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the Minneapolis police killing George Floyd on May 25.

Tasty displays of gratitude toward the police are becoming more common. Rocky Hill PD

Officers say they are truly thankful for the food.

“A big thank you to Richard Carr of Carr Financial Services for his donation of coffee and donuts,” the Leicester Police Department said on its Facebook page. ‘It is very much appreciated.”

Tasty displays of gratitude toward the police are becoming more common. Plainville PD

Over the summer, police departments, as large as Worcester and as small as Pelham, have received tasty gifts from the community.

Sweets for the police, fire, and other emergency responders to thank them for a job well-done happen occasionally. Blanket gifts of thanks are becoming more common.

Among the recent police departments to receive gifts of gratitude from the public are: Windsor Locks, Sutton, Plainville, and Rocky Hill in Connecticut; and Milford, Pelham, Worcester, Leicester, Wilbraham, and Northampton in Massachusetts.

Tasty displays of gratitude toward the police are becoming more common. Pelham PD

