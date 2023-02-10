Too Dangerous For Bail: Athol Man Accused Of Attempted Murder Will Await Trial Behind Bars: DA

A judge ruled on Friday, Feb. 10, that an Athol man accused of shooting someone in the head and neck last year is too dangerous to be released on bail.

Yamil C. Nunez, 47, faces more than half a dozen charges stemming from a Nov. 25 shooting, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. Nunez pleaded not guilty last week, but a judge ruled him to be held without bail under the state's "dangerousness" statute.

Investigators said Nunez shot a man in the head and neck at a home on Pine Street in Athol. The men knew each other, officials said. Paramedics rushed the victim to Athol Memorial Hospital and later to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where doctors saved his life. He's since been released and is recovering from his injuries, the prosecutor said.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Nunez late last month and tracked him down to Greenfield on Feb. 2, the prosecutor said.

Officials haven't provided a possible motive for the shooting

Nunez is charged with:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery with a firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Unlawful carrying of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Nunez is due back in court on April 11.

