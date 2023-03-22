Teen Seriously Wounded In Shooting; Worcester Police Searching For Attacker

An 18-year-old is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Tuesday night, March 21, while in Worcester, authorities said.

The teen was hospitalized following the 11:30 p.m. shooting on Beacon Street, Worcester police said. Officers provided medical care when they arrived and found the man bleeding from his injuries.

Police did not release the man's name.

Detectives ask anyone who has information on the shooting or may have seen something suspicious to contact them at (508) 799-8651.

