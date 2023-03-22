Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Teen Seriously Wounded In Shooting; Worcester Police Searching For Attacker

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Worcester Police Department
Worcester Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department

An 18-year-old is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Tuesday night, March 21, while in Worcester, authorities said. 

The teen was hospitalized following the 11:30 p.m. shooting on Beacon Street, Worcester police said. Officers provided medical care when they arrived and found the man bleeding from his injuries. 

Police did not release the man's name. 

Detectives ask anyone who has information on the shooting or may have seen something suspicious to contact them at (508) 799-8651.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.