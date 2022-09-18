'Taken Away Too Soon': Northborough Teenager Suddenly Dies At 16

A 16-year-old boy has died unexpectedly at his home in central Massachusetts, loved ones said.

Jon Niemi was found unresponsive at his Northborough home around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Northborough Police said on Facebook. He was pronounced dead a few moments later by fire and EMS crews, police said.

"Jon you will be greatly missed," one Facebook user wrote. "Such a good kid taken way too soon! We love and miss you! I just can't believe this is real."

According to a GoFundMe organized in his honor, Jon suffered from "health issues" and his death was "unexpected."

"There is no worse tragedy than the loss of a child. Today, the Niemi family is faced with that tragedy," the GoFundMe reads. "We hope to alleviate any financial stress of a funeral and other related expenses for the Niemi family as they grieve during this horrible time."

The campaign had raised more than $3,600 of its $20,000 goal as of Sunday.

