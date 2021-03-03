Suspected Major Heroin Dealer And Crew Busted In Western Mass

An alleged major supplier of heroin to Western Massachusetts was busted up on Tuesday, March 2, with the arrest of 4 local men.

The arrests were the result of a year-long investigation into local heroin trafficking from Springfield to New York.

The investigation involved surveillance as well as the controlled purchases of “half packs” - a common form of packaging in Western Massachusetts each consisting of 50 dosage units or 1 gram of the drug, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police suspect the ring leader or source of the heroin was Enrique Alicea, 29, of West Springfield.

Hundreds of hours of surveillance led police to alleged members and customers of Alicea’s organization including a “violent” Springfield crew with a history of firearms, assault, and drug crimes, police said. The drugs were transported between New York State and Springfield.

Police arrested Alicea as well as three other men allegedly connected to drug dealing on Tuesday, March 2, around 2:30 p.m. Alicea and two of the men were arrested on the same charges.

Joshua Vazquez, 29, Jose Alicea, 69, and Alicea, all of West Springfield, were charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Todd Cruzado, 33, of Springfield, was charged with possession of a firearm without a license to carry, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of ammunition with an FID card, and possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute, police said.

Police executed search warrants on four residences and three motor vehicles. They allegedly scribed a Taurus 9 mm pistol, about 500 grams of heroin, and about $20,000 in cash.

The investigation is on-going.

Among the agencies that participated in the investigations and arrests are Massachusetts State Troopers, FBI, DEA, Homeland Security, Hampden and Berkshire county sheriff’s departments, as well as officers from the Springfield, West Springfield, Easthampton, Westfield, and Holyoke police departments.

